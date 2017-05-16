Andrew Neale

The Sahara Presentations Group PLC has expanded its digital signage options with the recent acquisition of Sedao. Founded in 2004, Sedao develops and delivers a wide range of digital signage products and cloud based solutions that include collaborations with Transport for London, EDF Energy, NHS, Honda, National Museum of Wales, Rolls Royce and Punch Taverns.

Shaun Marklew, Sales and Marketing Director of the Sahara Group told us “This is a great acquisition for the Sahara Presentations Group, since their launch in 2004, Sedao has been at the forefront of Digital Signage innovation and has seen rapid growth over the last decade. As exclusive distributor of Sedao, we plan to build on the existing product range and develop the cloud based signage services”.

As part of the acquisition, Sedao’s founder, David Oades will join the Sahara Group as Head of Product development. David Oades was quoted as saying “we have a strong history with Sahara Presentations Group PLC over the past ten years, and this partnership of Digital Signage knowledge and product development combined with Sahara’s expertise in manufacturing and distribution makes for natural progression of the brand’. With headquarters at new premises in Kent, the Sahara Presentations Group PLC continues to grow and diversify into different markets”.

Sahara Presentation Systems Group marked its 40th anniversary in 2016 and (now) comprises of Sahara AV Distribution, Clevertouch Technologies and Sedao Digital Signage. The group was included on the London Stock Exchange 1000 fastest growing companies in the UK in 2015 and was included in the 2017 FT1000 fastest growing business in Europe list by the Financial Times. Both Clevertouch Technologies and Sedao Digital Signage will continue to sold through Sahara AV Distribution.