Maddie Cotterill

QMS Media has announced a strategic agreement with Virgin Australia Supercars Championship (VASC) to provide media opportunities across virtual signage, physical signage, billboards and over-track signage, with races broadcast live on pay TV and free to air across Network Ten.

Barclay Nettlefold, QMS CEO said “We are excited to have secured the Supercars partnership, the third most attended sport in Australia. This agreement, in conjunction with our new partnership with Netball Australia, reflect two of the major sports advertising rights we have secured since acquiring OAMM late last year, and our commitment in delivering this connected audience across multiple platforms for our clients. The VASC partnership complements our quality outdoor media portfolio and provides our clients access to a truly national sporting event program.”

The VASC is the premier motorsport category in Australasia and one of Australia’s biggest sports, which is becoming globally recognised as the best touring car category in the world and a leader in motorsport entertainment.

In Australia, Supercars is the fourth most watched sport, with over 1.8 million fans attending Supercars events. As the season extends from March to December, with events in every state and territory, it is one sport in which advertisers are able to connect with sports fans for the majority of the year.

Jamie Black, VASC GM Commercial said “We are excited to partner with QMS as Supercars continues to grow its footprint and TV viewership. With a significant volume of VASC content on Fox and Network Ten, and year on year growth in terms of cumulative reach, we are well placed to provide innovative branding LED solutions for marketing campaigns.”

The national reach and alignment of the VASC extends QMS’ footprint within the sports media landscape, which includes all of Australia’s premier sporting codes, and bolsters the ability to connect advertisers to millions of highly engaged fans via broadcast, digital viewership and live attendance.