Andrew Neale

Welcoming an impressive 1500+ unique visitors over the two day event, The 2017 NEC Solutions Showcase held at Victoria House, Holborn has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive response from attendees and participants.

Neil Hartigan, general manager of NEC Display Solutions told us “We are thrilled by the commitment shown by our partners and I am delighted that this has been rewarded by attracting a very high quality attendance to Showcase, resulting in genuine sales leads and valuable connections”.

Undoubtedly, the enduring success of the Showcase is grounded in NEC’s collaboration with its partners. The event saw 36 partners, best of breed in their specialisms, cooperate to demonstrate real-life solutions, in live working environments. This year saw an increased emphasis on live collaboration, cloud-based working and live data feeds with live VC links not only across the Show but also to other locations helping to bring a realistic working environment to life.

Our favourite stand was the one from Pixel Inspiration (their team is shown below) which showcased their great content and innovative approach to business – we particularly liked their short-throw projector solution for menu boards – something we believe you might be able to see at various Pret a Manger’s in the UK already.

Rather than hiding the back-end operation, participating partners were able to demonstrate the ‘black box’ elements of their solution, helping visitors to gain an understanding of what makes it work. “Keeping equipment racks visible and not simply showing a screen, adds a level of complexity which offers real tangible value for visitors”, says Craig McQueen, solutions sales manager at NEC Display Solutions. “A sector specific hands-on experience of end to end solutions is particularly appealing to our end user visitors who can visualise how the solution could be recreated within their own environment.”

NEC’s Open Modular Intelligence platform featured throughout Showcase delivering powerful scalable computing performance. Three partners, Intevi, Futuresoftware and Tripleplay presented their Digital Signage and IPTV solutions based on Raspberry Pi with Cabletime and Exterity expressing interest in the open architecture which offers unlimited software development potential.

Helping to set the scene for realistic work spaces, Dalen provided an extensive range of business furniture aiding collaborative working scenarios perfectly complementing NEC’s InfinityBoard solution in the Corporate and Education Zones.

Introducing NEC’s new C Series of large format displays and new filter-free LCD laser projector, plus LED modules; at the Showcase NEC’s entire product range was displayed in a technology shootout scenario, allowing visitors to directly compare display options in the knowledge that only NEC can provide a perfect-fit technology solution for any application.