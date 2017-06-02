« Women of InfoComm Networking Breakfast
Sandra Baer joins @civiqscapes »
 

This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AUDIO VISUAL BDM
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location United Kingdom
    Area Cheshire, England Greater Manchester, England Lancashire, England Merseyside, England South Yorkshire, England West Yorkshire, England
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Corporate Sales – EducationSales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
    Salary £25000 – £30000 Per Annum £25k-£30k basic £54k OTE + car allowan
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16117
  • BI-LINGUAL (FRENCH) TECHNICAL SALESPERSON
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location London & Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – EuropeanSales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – vendorSales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
    Salary £35000 – £50000 Per Annum £35k basic £50k OTE plus car allowance
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV14617
  • AUDIO VISUAL SALES CONSULTANT
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location London & Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, EnglandBucks, England Essex, England Hants, England Essex, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England Kent, England
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – CorporateSales – Education Sales – External Account Manager Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
    Salary £30000 – £50000 Per Annum £30k-£32.5k basic OTE £46.5k uncapped
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16217

This entry was posted on Friday, June 2nd, 2017 at 08:50 @410 and is filed under DailyDOOH Update. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 