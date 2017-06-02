Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

AUDIO VISUAL BDM

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location United Kingdom

Area Cheshire, England Greater Manchester, England Lancashire, England Merseyside, England South Yorkshire, England West Yorkshire, England

Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Corporate Sales – EducationSales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales

Salary £25000 – £30000 Per Annum £25k-£30k basic £54k OTE + car allowan

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV16117

Job Type Permanent Full Time Location United Kingdom Area Cheshire, England Greater Manchester, England Lancashire, England Merseyside, England South Yorkshire, England West Yorkshire, England Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Corporate Sales – EducationSales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales Salary £25000 – £30000 Per Annum £25k-£30k basic £54k OTE + car allowan Currency GBP Start Date ASAP Advertiser AV Jobs Job Ref AV16117 BI-LINGUAL (FRENCH) TECHNICAL SALESPERSON

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location London & Home Counties

Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England

Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – EuropeanSales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – vendorSales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales

Salary £35000 – £50000 Per Annum £35k basic £50k OTE plus car allowance

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV14617

Job Type Permanent Full Time Location London & Home Counties Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – EuropeanSales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – vendorSales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales Salary £35000 – £50000 Per Annum £35k basic £50k OTE plus car allowance Currency GBP Start Date ASAP Advertiser AV Jobs Job Ref AV14617 AUDIO VISUAL SALES CONSULTANT

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location London & Home Counties

Area Berkshire, EnglandBucks, England Essex, England Hants, England Essex, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England Kent, England

Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – CorporateSales – Education Sales – External Account Manager Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales

Salary £30000 – £50000 Per Annum £30k-£32.5k basic OTE £46.5k uncapped

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV16217