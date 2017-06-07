Maddie Cotterill

RealMotion, the technology division of the award-winning experiential design studio Float4, is aiming to fuse the worlds of art, gaming and digital engineering with the introduction of its RealMotion content generation, editing and monitoring platform that consists of the RM™ Designer, RM™ Server, and RM™ Admin components. The platform will be formally unveiled and demonstrated at #InfoComm17 at Booth #1486.

Sevan Dalkian, Co-Founder and CTO of RealMotion told us “The true integration of compelling digital experiences within physical spaces is now possible. The RealMotion platform is a complete ecosystem of tools that empowers AV integrators, creative minds, and site operators to unleash and harness the creative power of true real-time content generation and put it to the service of innovation in a wide variety of physical spaces — hotels, restaurants, corporate lobbies, theaters, retail shopping centers, literally wherever the need exists for digital artistry to interact with consumers.”

According to Dalkian, the combination of power, reliability, and flexibility separates the RealMotion platform from its competition. In terms of real-time power, RealMotion is designed for maximum speed and pixel throughput and is capable of driving up to 12 FHD signals with crossfade, video playback and interactive generative content layers while capturing two 4K signals. RealMotion also sets a new benchmark for reliable 24/7 performance and real-time monitoring thanks to a design that empowers complex projects while allowing operators to be informed of hardware software health status. Finally, RealMotion is distinguished by its flexibility. It is an intuitive and time-saving solution made by media professionals for media professionals. Well documented, easy to learn, quick to operate and agnostic of most inputs, outputs and content assets, RealMotion is designed to interface with other technologies and provide support throughout the entire project workflow.

The idea for the RealMotion platform came from real-world design experiences of the Float4 studio team who were working on creating exciting digital experiences within physical spaces for forward-looking clients like the Sofitel Baltimore Paris Hotel, the Hotel Mere in Canada, eBay’s corporate headquarters, the Seneca Buffalo Casino, and the Liberty Lights Mall in Cincinnati, Ohio, among others.

“More than a decade of intensive research and development has been invested in this platform at the service of some very specific and demanding clients. RealMotion is a rock solid platform designed to run 24/7 that is already in operation at sites in Canada, the United States, and in Europe. It is now ready to inspire the entire global AV integration community and the customers that it serves.”

L ble in Ultra, Pro, Lite, and Micro system configurations to meet specific project needs, the RealMotion platform consists of three core components. The RM Designer module empowers users to create, collaborate and deploy content utilizing real-time content editing, generation and compositing software. RM Servers host, generate, connect and enable real-time content manipulation, playback, and delivery. The RM Admin module provides online system monitoring, information flow, and management.

According to Dalkian, the RealMotion platform is available for immediate delivery to customers and comes with a lease financing option to make the investment that much more affordable. “We have created a digitally compelling and creative real-time software and server solution that is also extensible and cost-effective to own and operate. It is the first platform of its kind to merge the worlds of art, gaming, and engineering to generate and integrate digital content into physical spaces in an amazingly creative way. We encourage everyone to see it in action at #InfoComm17”

In addition to being demonstrated at Booth #1486, the RealMotion solution will be exhibited in the InfoComm Innovations Showcase at Booth #1681-A.