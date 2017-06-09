Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

ZetaDisplay has entered into an agreement to acquire Finnish company Seasam who had sales of approximately MSEK 33.8 with an EBITDA of MSEK 4.4 and operating earnings of MSEK 2.6 in 2016.

ZetaDisplay is acquiring all of the shares in Seasam Oy for a fixed purchase price of MSEK 43.9. No supplemental purchase price is payable.

Seasam is expected to demonstrate strong growth and contribute to increased profitability during the year as compared with 2016.

The acquisition is being financed through new loans in the amount of MSEK 29.3, a note issued by the sellers in the amount of MSEK 9.8, and MSEK 4.9 the form of newly-issued common shares in ZetaDisplay.