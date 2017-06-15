Maddie Cotterill

Cineplex Digital Media (has announced that it has partnered with Thinkway Toys and Toys “R” Us on an interactive program that incorporates digital signage as a drive to store for the upcoming launch of Disney•Pixar’s Cars 3, coming to theatres June 16, 2017.

To coincide with the movie release, Cineplex Digital Media will operate an innovative, leading edge digital display network where users are encouraged to play games and receive coupons to purchase their favourite Thinkway Cars 3 characters in Toys “R” Us stores and online.

The digital displays will be located at 13 different Ivanhoé Cambridge shopping centres across Canada, including the digital lounge at Vaughan Mills Mall.