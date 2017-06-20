Andrew Neale

xplace GmbH has joined Absen (Europe)‘s Value-Added Partner (VAP) network as a ‘Golden’ VAP.

It was stressed to us last week, during a private tour of Absen’s North American headquarters in Orlando, that the Value Added Partners include only the most highly trusted and experienced resellers, distributors and integrators.

VAPs officially promote Absen LED products and the Absen brand and within this partnership, in return for sales, marketing and technical support, xplace will, as a Golden VAP, be able to offer training on Absen products to end users.

Headquartered in Gottingen, Germany, with subsidiaries reaching across Europe, xplace is a well-established specialist supplier and installer of interactive customer information and digital signage solutions at the Point of Sale

Commenting on the appointment, Arne Jürgensen, CEO of xplace was quoted as saying “As a Value Added Partner of Absen Europe, we will get direct support from the manufacturer. The quality and the flexibility of the Absen VAP-Network, in addition to the Absen portfolio, convinced us to become a Golden VAP.”

Absen managing director for Europe & Oceania, Ruben Rengel told us “Absen prides itself on developing the very best partner network in the markets it supports. The addition of xplace as Absen’s newest value added partner will be a significant move in the retail marketplace”.

Absen provides a free training program, Absen’s Advanced Certified Engineers programme (ACE), for all its VAP technicians. The ACE Training has commenced for xplace, with technicians having already achieved certification at Absen Europe’s HQ last month.