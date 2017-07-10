Maddie Cotterill

Pikasso has won the exclusive advertising concession of ABC Verdun which will open its doors to the public on July 28, 2017.

Antonio Vincenti, Chairman & CEO of Pikasso,yold us “We are very honoured to have been selected by ABC Verdun to manage the advertising of this very special shopping mall by all means: its location, its architecture, its audience, and entertainment. We have now added the crown jewel on our malls platform in Lebanon that will unleash the potential of retail advertising to figure in most media plans”.

ABC Verdun, designed by Callison RTKL, is set to become Beirut’s prime retail and leisure destination located in the heart of Verdun, a prime retail and commercial district. Its unique design with a distinctly fabulous green space on a stunning roof terrace will allow plenty of light to enter the mall. It is the perfect synthesis of modernism, sophistication and ecology.

This superstructure extends to six floors of shopping area and has a GLA of 50,000 m² with 200 leading retail stores and restaurants. It also accommodates a state-of-the-art movie theatre at the top floor, and a rich entertainment section.

Pikasso will deploy within the mall a state-of-the-art digital solution fitted with the latest engaging technology to deliver stunning DOOH campaigns.