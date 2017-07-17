Maddie Cotterill

Today, Sainsbury’s launches a nationwide dynamic digital out of home campaign, to continue to be front of mind throughout the longer summer days.

Ellie Dixon, campaign manager, Sainsbury’s, said “The nations’ love of longer evenings offered us an amazing opportunity to combine data and our Living Well brand message with something unique and specifically tailored to customer mind set. We work with PHD to ensure our campaigns are aligned to the rhythms of customers lives, but this is the first time we have created something this bespoke, based on what we know about consumers and what the summer season means to them.”

Evening rail commuters around the UK will see live sunset data for their local area pulled in to key commuter facing DOOH sites, displaying a countdown of how long they have left until sunset as they head home, encouraging them to embrace these extra hours with a weeknight BBQ as an example of Living Well in the summer. The campaign will be displayed on large format digital screens across the UK’s busiest stations, such as London Waterloo, Manchester Piccadilly & Edinburgh Waverley.

The campaign strategy is fueled by the insight that 83% of people believe that longer evenings are the main trigger for feeling summer is ‘officially here’. 40% then make more effort to leave work on time and 79% like to make more of their summer evenings [YouGov, 2017]. The Sainsbury’s DOOH campaign will work to keep Sainsbury’s summer campaign in line with consumer mind set, expanding the brands Living Well ethos into the frontline summer moment for Brits.

Led by Omnicom Media Group’s PHD, the DOOH was conceived and executed through a collaboration between client agencies Talon, Wieden and Kennedy and production outfit Grand Visual. Dynamic content will be managed through OpenLoop which analyses Met Office data and automates the geo-targeted playout to each individual screen.

Michael Florence, chief strategy officer, PHD, told us “Powerful data insight enables PHD’ers to get in-tune quickly with customers in order to weave campaigns into the daily fabric of their lives, ensuring brands are thought of, more often, in more buying situations. Combining these insights with the new possibilities that dynamic DOOH advertising offers means we can react and engage in exciting and interesting ways in OOH environments. This Sainsbury’s summer activation is a great example of consumer rhythms planning in action.”

This execution has been planned to encourage people to embrace the longer evenings by communicating ‘Weeknight BBQ is Living Well’ to commuters on their way home for the extra hours the season brings, whilst highlighting that the supermarket understands the importance of these moments to the British Public.