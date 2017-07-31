Maddie Cotterill

Back in March 2017 Admedia, announced its new large format digital screen network called Admedia Nexus which was to be made up of large format landscape digital billboards that connected the UK’s top 20 conurbations.

We understand that Reading West and Heston East, will be officially launched on August 14, 2017, bringing the Nexus network to a total of 18 screens.

Phil Daniel, Managing Director Marketing & Sales, Admedia, told us “We have been thrilled with the reaction Nexus has received from the market and are pleased that we have been able to respond to the demand for more sites so quickly. With both sites being able to display full motion the network continues to respond to the markets desire for incremental audience, full creative freedom and national scale” .

Both sites – utilising the latest in full-motion technology – are key locations on the M4 motorway, connecting London with the West Country and South Wales, and include top conurbations Bristol and Cardiff. The route is used by millions of motorists each week and is one of the busiest in the U.K where thousands of motorists stop weekly.

The initial full-motion network of 16 D48 screens across top motorway service areas went live on April 10, 2017 and has since delivered a range of innovative campaigns by top advertisers including O2, Confused.com, Renault, 20th Century Fox and Paulton’s Park.

The launch of the new sites coincide with the busy summer school holiday period, where millions more families use the motorway service areas during staycations, journeys to family and friends as well as day trips. In a recent family research report conducted by Admedia in conjunction with YouGov and Market Management (2017), 72% of families stop at a motorway service area at least once during a 90 minute journey. Families are just one of six key audiences including SME, travel & tourism, entertainment and leisure, motoring and CTN, that motorway service areas are known to attract.