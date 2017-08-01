Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Brite Media Group this week announced the acquisition of Clean Zone Marketing. Based in Indiana, Clean Zone provides transit advertising services to a wide range of clients through its exclusive relationships with municipal and private transit agencies. Clean Zone is growing rapidly and has become one of the Midwest’s largest transit advertising companies. Matthew Murray, the founder of Clean Zone, will join the Brite Media team in a leadership role and continue to lead the Clean Zone business.

Brite Media has pioneered several creative advertising products, historically focused on hand-delivered marketing messages, which enable advertisers to reach consumers effectively, cost-efficiently, and in an engaging way.

The Beekman Group a private equity firm based in New York which acquired Brite Media in 2014, is continuing to support the management team in building the business and in making additional strategic acquisitions.

Established in 2010, Clean Zone Marketing has grown rapidly over the past seven years into one of the Midwest’s largest transit advertising agencies. Based in Indianapolis, Clean Zone Marketing has agreements with several large city, county, and specialty transit agencies covering over 80 counties and 6 million people in Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois. They manage a fleet of over 900 Transit Buses offering Full Bus Wraps, King Panels, Back Wraps, Tails, Queens, Bus Shelters and Interior Cards.

Those readers with very long memories will know that in 2011 Brite acquired Targetcast Networks.