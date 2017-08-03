Maddie Cotterill

TouchTunes Media announced last week that it will attempt to take advantage of a recent partnership between DOmedia and Rubicon project to provide publishers with programmatic access to their OOH inventory.

DOmedia’s supply-side platform is connected to Rubicon’s programmatic exchange, through which media buyers can now purchase TouchTunes’ OOH inventory.

Ross Honey, CEO and President of TouchTunes told us “People are spending less time at home, they filter out anything that doesn’t make a massive impact, and they are on their phones all the time. Out-of-home is proven to have a big multiplier effect on the effectiveness of mobile advertising campaign When you see the numbers, it is clear that out-of-home is poised for massive growth.”

TouchTunes and Rubicon Project previously partnered to create a private marketplace for the ad agency Ciceron, giving it on-demand access to TouchTunes’ inventory. TouchTunes has a network of 54,000 ad-enabled jukeboxes across the United States, representing eight million impressions daily.