Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Amtrak and Intersection have partnered to bring digital innovation to New York City’s Pennsylvania Station. Intersection recently installed twelve 65-inch digital displays, marking Amtrak’s first digital expansion into the concourse of New York Penn Station. The addition of this digital infrastructure will be crucial to bringing commuters important information including emergency service announcements and generating more revenue for the Amtrak.

Scott Goldsmith, President, Cities and Transit, Intersection told us “Intersection is committed to transforming the transit experience in cities around the world by bringing digital into the physical world, and we are thrilled to build on our partnership with Amtrak to improve the commuter experience for hundreds of thousands of individuals,” said The introduction of this new digital network creates a platform for advertisers, brands, and Amtrak to deliver more tailored, engaging, and ultimately, more useful content to customers.”

Serving more than 600,000 commuter rail and Amtrak passengers every day, New York Penn Station is the busiest transportation hub in the Western Hemisphere. The addition of these 12 new displays throughout the Amtrak concourse will unlock robust, dynamic opportunities for advertisers to reach a diverse and valuable commuter and visitor audience in the world’s top media market. Moreover, Amtrak passengers will benefit from real-time content and train information and emergency messaging.

Stephen Gardner, Executive Vice President Planning Technology & Public Affairs, Amtrak “We are thrilled with our initial step of bringing digital advertising to New York Penn Station and improving our customers’ daily experience,” said “With the addition of these digital screens, we are presenting our passengers with relevant information, as well as providing the opportunity for more brands to reach thousands of commuters on a daily basis.”

The new displays can be found throughout the Amtrak Concourse at Penn Station.