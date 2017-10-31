Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Next Tuesday, October 31, 2017, Primeview will be hosting an open house at their Times Square showroom from 11:00 – 13:00 featuring several new digital out of home solutions.

Product reviews at the open house, include Transit Kiosks, EV Outdoor Charging Kiosks, Outdoor Community Kiosks, Indoor Charging Kiosks, Light Rail Kiosks, LED Posters, Premium Indoor LED, Outdoor LED Billboards, Urban Panels, Exterior Display Boxes, Bus Shelters, Elevated Transit Panels and many more.

The event will conclude with a live broadcast including insights from special guests: CEO / Founder of Primeview, Shay Giuili, Vice President of RMG Networks, Dina Townsend, CEO of Victor Media, Joseph Matriss and moderated by AVNation’s Tim Albright.

Tim Albright told us “AVNation looks forward to the New York Digital Signage Week as a key part of our coverage of the overall pro AV space as well as the digital signage market. Being able to do so at the Primeview U.S. headquarters in New York City is a great addition to the content we’ve created over the last three years”.

To RSVP for the Open House please contact marketing@primeview.biz .

Primeview is a privately held global manufacturing company that was launched in 1997 specializing in advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview Americas manufactures on the most advanced ISO-certified production lines, maintaining high quality control standards to build products for the most demanding markets. Primeview Americas offers a true ‘one-stop shop’ for display solutions, including digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, weatherproof monitors, and specialty. The company’s solutions can be found in board rooms, museums, casinos, retail stores, hotels, and properties around the globe: ESPN studios, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, ABC studios, US NAVY, Lexus, Jaguar, Lacoste, H&M, IDF, Sandia and Revel casinos, NBC Broadcast Studios, Weather Channel, Disney Theme Parks, World War II Museum and The MOB Museum.