Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

JCDecaux has announced the launch of its brand new Shoreditch Channel as part of an extensive network of premium digital screens across key locations in London’s Tech City.

As part of the launch, JCDecaux is installing new digital screens to enhance its existing footprint within the borough, bringing the Shoreditch Channel to 51 screens. The screens will cover 38 locations in Shoreditch, including Shoreditch High Street, Old Street and Great Eastern Street and will be positioned near the offices of tech giants such as Google and Amazon.

Dallas Wiles, Commercial Director at JCDecaux, told us “We are thrilled to be expanding London Digital Network into the heart of London’s Tech City with the highest concentration of tech and creative businesses in Europe, including Google. The Shoreditch Channel offers the perfect opportunity for brands to speak to influential trendsetters.”

London Digital Network now features 675 high quality digital screens across prime locations in London, delivering a total of nearly 90 million weekly viewed impressions. The ongoing development is part of the company’s target to reach #onebillioneyeballs by the end of the year.