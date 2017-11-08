Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced this week an agreement with Envision Solar International, Inc. (OTC: EVSI), pursuant to which OUTFRONT will market and sell the naming rights for Envision Solar’s network of solar powered electric vehicle EV ARC charging stations across San Diego.

Desmond Wheatley, President and CEO of Envision Solar said “At Envision Solar, there is a unique opportunity to work on projects with meaningful global impact,” said “Through our agreement with OUTFRONT Media we look forward to continued innovation in sustainable technology, working together to make it possible for people to drive on sunshine.”

Envision Solar’s EV ARC charging stations are solar powered, wireless and transportable, providing for easily deployed, environmentally friendly energy, free of charge, to anyone driving an electric vehicle in San Diego. OUTFRONT Media will be responsible for procuring a naming rights sponsor for the EV ARC™ charging station network throughout San Diego, one of the most valuable advertising markets in the U.S., and Envision Solar will design, build and install the stations, showcasing how media sales can enable the advancement of clean energy use within one of America’s great cities. The EV ARC™charging stations will also serve San Diego as a backup power services during emergency situations.

Andy Sriubas, OUTFRONT Media’s Chief Commercial Officer said “We are excited to align with Envision Solar on this initiative. OUTFRONT Media is focused on enhancing outdoor community spaces and this partnership contributes to a better environment through the use of great media.”

Envision Solar is a sustainable technology innovation company who’s unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage and Envision Media solar advertising displays. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI].