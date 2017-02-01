Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

NDS has announced that their flagship software PADS4 has officially been certified by Samsung for the Samsung Smart Signage Platform (SSSP). PADS4 is the first software in the world that has been tested and approved by Samsung engineers to optimally run on Samsung’s System on Chip (SoC) solution.

Bjørn Pieper, CCO at NDS told us “With PADS4 receiving the official approval by the Samsung App Certification Team we can offer our partners and customers a back to back support. Not only from us, but also from Samsung. We have always supported SSSP, but now it is official. Our development team did a great job and we appreciate the continious support we receive from Samsung. It’s also an honor to be the first developer worldwide to receive such a certificate from Samsung”.

As Samsung Software Partner NDS will offer each new PADS4 versions to Samsung for testing and certification on selected displays and specific firmware versions. The benefit for PADS4 users is that there is a guaranteed support on specific TIZEN displays combined with the current and future PADS4 software release.

To display ‘No-PC’ content PADS4 customers have the opportunity to select PADS4 HTML5 Viewers. Managing digital signage has never been easier or more empowering, offering cost-effective solutions for the Next Generation SSSP powered by TIZEN. This all-in-one platform essentially replaces an external media player with a SoC-based app launcher.

If you want to know more on how PADS4 works on System on Chip players such as TIZEN click here.