TechLink Services LLC has acquired substantially all the assets of its long-time business partner, Blue Ridge Solutions Inc. The Blue Ridge team has been integrated into TechLink and will be known as TechLink Solutions going forward.

Mike Mudd, CEO, and founder of TechLink said “Dan Kellem and his team at Blue Ridge have been a major part of our success in growing our organization over the last few years. Integration of our portal and mobile applications with our clients’ CRM and ordering systems has become a necessity for large-scale national roll-outs. By combining our respective companies’ strengths, we are able to rapidly deploy API’s from our cloud CRM portal, SIMPL, to client CRM tools such as SalesForce and NetSuite, reducing operating costs, increasing real-time data share and real-time tracking of assets in the field for both our clients and TechLink”.

Former owner and CEO of Blue Ridge Dan Kellem becomes CTO at TechLink.

Founded in 2007 by Mike Mudd and Carl Gittings, TechLink specializes in large-scale deployments of digital signage, networks, RF engineering, and VoIP. TechLink was named to the Inc. 5000, a list of fastest growing companies for the last three years. TechLink has offices in Bend, OR, Lincoln, NE, and Asheville, NC.