Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Scala, Inc., part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/ad tech solutions companies, today unveiled the addition of Scala Media Player hardware to its digital signage portfolio.

The addition of Scala-branded players gives customers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution to create, deploy and manage successful digital networks in a smarter, more streamlined way. Scala designed the players for optimal performance according to market needs, and will draw on the experience and expertise of parent company STRATACACHE to develop and distribute the new media player hardware. The new software and hardware solution eliminates the complexity of managing and deploying content to a diverse digital signage network, and supports ongoing growth.

Chris Riegel, CEO at Scala told us “Using Scala experts’ extensive knowledge of the digital signage ecosystem – with decades of experience and best practices – we created media players that are designed for performance, stability and capability. Our focus is to help customers meet their goals faster and smarter, taking the guesswork and risk from choosing the right media player, so they can focus on driving a successful visual communication strategy.”

In order to suit the range of customer specifications for performance, Scala plans to introduce a number of additional configurations of the Media Player. These variations highlight Scala’s dedication to helping its customers achieve successful deployments as a full digital signage solutions provider.

Joe Sullivan, COO at Scala, says the compact media players were engineered for easy compatibility. “Scala Media Players are designed from the ground up to deliver optimal hardware and software integration and performance,” he says. “Having access to STRATACACHE’s knowledge of hardware and logistics facilities was key in allowing us to develop and deliver a media player that would meet the needs of our customers.”

Scala Media Players are easy to maintain, manage and support so your network is always up to date. The hardware’s optimized architecture is designed to work with Scala software to deliver high performance throughout the entire lifetime of the player. The system’s robust 24×7 operation minimizes vulnerabilities and delivers reliable playback and security to ensure your data and content are protected and always playing.

STRATACACHE is based in Dayton, OH, and serves 28 countries with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Bentonville, Dallas, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Adelaide, Luxembourg and Bangalore. You can learn more about STRATACACHE and its family of companies, Scala Inc., PRN, Carmanah, Optika, SuperLumin and enVu here.