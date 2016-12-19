Maddie Cotterill

In the space of two weeks QMS Media Limited have launched three new digital sites across Brisbane and the Gold Coast, further bolstering their already expansive digital portfolio in this market.

QMS has been busy digitising the Gold Coast during 2016, and the newest addition to add to the existing digital billboard and street furniture portfolio is ‘The Burleigh’ (shown above). Prominently situated at the major intersection of Bermuda Street and Reedy Creek Road in the picturesque beach-side destination of Burleigh Heads, this landmark digital provides unparalleled visibility for all four directions of traffic. Delivering over 1 million contacts per month, ‘The Burleigh’ provides optimum reach and impact for those travelling along the Southport to Burleigh corridor or entering and exiting the M1 along Reedy Creek Road.

‘The ICB,’ the first of the three sites to be switched on (shown below), presides over one of Brisbane’s busiest connector thoroughfares, the Inner City Bypass. Targeting heavy inbound traffic flowing onto a cross-section of major arterials including the Pacific Motorway, ‘The ICB’ reaches over 50% of the surrounding inner city suburbs such as Bowen Hills and Hamilton, and offers advertisers a prime opportunity to capture this affluent audience.

QMS Media Limited CEO Barclay Nettlefold told us “2016 has been a significant year for QMS. We are proud to have been able to significantly enhance our total landmark digital billboard portfolio from 29 to 56 digital billboards in the space of 12 months. We are very pleased to be in a position where we can offer our clients complete coverage of this key outdoor market. Coast to coast it is evident that QMS truly dominates Queensland. As the year draws to a close, there will be no slowing down for QMS. With more digital developments planned for late 2016 and early 2017 we will continue to go from strength to strength as we pave the way as leaders in digital outdoor.”

Another Brisbane digital development is ‘Breaky Creek’ (not shown) which stands tall over the busy and often congested Breakfast Creek Road, this site targets inbound traffic from North Brisbane as it connects to Fortitude Valley and the Brisbane CBD. As the first large format digital billboard situated on this major arterial, ‘Breaky Creek’ offers significant impact to more than 900,000 contacts each month and provides advertisers with a unique opportunity to target the Brisbane airport audience as they head inbound to the CBD.