Andrew Neale

As usual, Signagelive seem to have their solution on the most stands at an industry event again – this time it’s #ISE2017 in Amsterdam in a few weeks time.

You can meet various members of their team in Hall 8 on stand 8-K323 but also get to see their solution on stands from Samsung, LG, IAdea and UltraD3.

More information can be found here.