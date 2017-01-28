Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Retail Business Technology Expo, Retail Design Expo and Retail Digital Signage Expo have increasingly, been hugely successful events.

Last year in London, 15,452 visitors attended all three exhibitions – a 28% uplift on the year before, including, we are told, 2,156 who attended from overseas!

All THREE events take place Monday and Tuesday May 8-9, 2017 as part of London Digital Signage Week.

London Digital Signage Week takes place May 8-12, 2017 and like its counterpart in New York, the week includes events for retail, employee communications, smart cities, digital out of home and of course digital signage.

