Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief
Lots of rumours at #dse2017 last week, one of which we are 99% is certain, is that Scala have won an enterprise-wide deal for all 7,400 Taco Bell locations in North America.
Another rumour is that Reflect Systems may have lost their largest customer – which we understand to be Gamestop and guess who has replaced them? Umm, yes Scala again. All rumour so no lawyers please!!
A Scala insider who wished to remain anonymous, who we think, was rather over-awed by new owner / new CEO Chris Riegel, told us (when, quite clearly he shouldn’t have) that Scala’s Q1 2017 sales numbers were up, so far, by 16% year over year and on pace to set a new all time record for annual sales!
March 30th, 2017 at 18:14 @801
Not sure how much celebration should be around the Gamestop rollout with them closing 150 stores. Good for Reflect that they got out before the end.
http://www.playstationlifestyle.net/2017/03/24/gamestop-closing-down-at-least-150-stores-this-year-declining-sales-force-a-change-in-strategy/
March 31st, 2017 at 19:52 @869
We understand that even with Gamestop closing 150 stores, this is a multi-million dollar deal. I am sure that, not even Reflect would have walked away from that.