Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Lots of rumours at #dse2017 last week, one of which we are 99% is certain, is that Scala have won an enterprise-wide deal for all 7,400 Taco Bell locations in North America.

Another rumour is that Reflect Systems may have lost their largest customer – which we understand to be Gamestop and guess who has replaced them? Umm, yes Scala again. All rumour so no lawyers please!!

A Scala insider who wished to remain anonymous, who we think, was rather over-awed by new owner / new CEO Chris Riegel, told us (when, quite clearly he shouldn’t have) that Scala’s Q1 2017 sales numbers were up, so far, by 16% year over year and on pace to set a new all time record for annual sales!