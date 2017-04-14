Andrew Neale

If you are going to #InfoComm17 in Orlando in June, then you do not want to miss out on @AVNationTV’s #AVTweetup event!

The #AVTweetup began as an opportunity for #AVTweeps in the audio visual industry who have connected on social media to meet in person, network, and talk about what’s new on the InfoComm show floor. What started as a small group meeting at a lobby bar (see above picture from #Infocomm11) has become the top social media and networking event held at InfoComm, ISE, and CEDIA shows.

It takes place…

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

WA1 Orange County Convention Center

Next to W300 lecture hall

You SHOULD register here.