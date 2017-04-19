Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

A quick look at ‘Japan IT Week Spring 2017‘ just shows you how many events on various industry niches there are and how events involve and rename as trends shift.

Japan IT Week Spring 2017 takes place May 10-12, 2017 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan and is organised by: Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd. and attracts 1,600 Exhibitors and is expected to attract 91,000 Visitors>.

Billed as the World’s Leading IT Show it actually consists of 13 specialised shows: –

6th IoT/M2M EXPO (IoT/M2M Spring)

20th Embedded Systems Expo (ESEC Spring)

3rd Consumer IT Products Expo (C-PEX)

9th Data Center Expo (DATA CENTER Spring)

26th Software & Apps Development Expo (SODEC) (formerly Software Development Expo)

22nd Big Data Management Expo (BIG DATA Spring)

19th Data Storage Expo (DSE)

14th Information Security Expo (IST Spring)

11th Web & Digital Marketing Expo (Web-Mo Spring)

8th Cloud Computing Expo Japan (CLOUD JAPAN Spring)

7th Mobile Solutions Expo (MOBIX Spring) (formerly Smartphone & Mobile Expo)

5th Direct Commerce Solutions Expo (DIREX Spring)

1st Store & Retail IT Solutions Expo (STOREX Spring)