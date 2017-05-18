Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

The IAB UK Digital Upfronts are a showcase of premium digital advertising opportunities from the UK’s leading content creators, media owners and technology companies.

Upfronts partner companies will each put on a free event in Central London highlighting their most premium digital offerings for advertisers and agencies.

They take place Friday September 29 through to Friday October 6, 2017. It’s usually guaranteed fun and learning in equal measure!

Note the JCDecaux event on Wednesday October 4, 2017.

More details on how to sign up to all 14 events will be available soon but in the interim here’s a list of what is taking place so far.