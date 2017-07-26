Andrew Neale

JMC Capital Partners (owners of Civiq Smartscapes) has acquired Data Ltd. located in Lehigh Acres, Florida and New Taipei City, Taiwan, through its portfolio company, Comark, LLC,.

Data Ltd. Inc. is described as an industry leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing rugged mobile computing solutions.

Comark, headquartered in Milford, MA, is a manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered, rugged, and internationally-certified industrial computing solutions and has a good track record of reliability in mission-critical applications as well as creating class-leading solutions for a variety of industrial markets.

The press release stated that the combination of Data Ltd. Inc and Comark will bring the consolidated customer base an industry-leading choice of industrial computing solutions, it said that Data Ltd. Inc’s mobile computing technology was a perfect complement to Comark’s high-value, rugged and reliable industrial computing solutions and that the expanded product line will benefit Comark and DLI customers who are looking for compact, innovative and ruggedized solutions.

Bryan Wesolek, owner of Data Ltd. Inc. was quoted as saying “I have been looking for a company to partner with that had similar business ethics and care for both their customers and products that we have here at DLI. Comark is just that company, and will not only allow us to offer our customers a wider range of products and services but continue to offer customers the same high caliber of care that we take pride in offering,” said “Our companies’ mission statements are very similar, and we are both dedicated to designing, manufacturing and maintaining rugged computers of lasting value. It will be a perfect marriage for our current and future customers.”

Michael D’Amelio, Managing Partner of JMC Capital Partners told us “We are thrilled to align Data Ltd. Inc.’s rugged mobile handhelds and tablets with Comark’s unique portfolio of industrial computing solutions,” said “The enhanced mobility offered by DLI’s solutions is a win for Comark’s existing customers and the combination makes for a very strong technology offering.”

Data Ltd. Inc. is headquartered in Lehigh Acres, Florida with facilities in New Taipei City, Taiwan and designs and manufacturers rugged mobile computers and data collection devices in the mobile and wireless data collection market. With over 20 years of providing solutions and tens of thousands of devices deployed worldwide, it pairs its rich history of handheld device experience with its team’s passion for emerging technology to develop truly innovative rugged mobile computing devices.