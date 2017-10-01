Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

NanoLumens, award-winning creators of uniquely compelling interactive LED visualization solutions, has announced that Nashville-based PixelFLEX has joined the NanoLumens Partner Program. Now able to exclusively market the NanoLumens’ Nixel SeriesTM flexible LED under the name “TrueFLEX visualized by NanoLumens”, the partner agreement coincides with the settlement of the corresponding NanoLumens patent infringement lawsuit.

Monty Rains, President and COO of PixelFLEX said “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with NanoLumens, and are happy to have joined the NanoLumens Partner Program. Through this joint effort, we believe that our customers will benefit greatly from the technology, and we are excited to now offer the ‘TrueFLEX visualized by NanoLumens’ LED video solution.”

NanoLumens CEO Rick Cope told us “We welcome PixelFLEX to the NanoLumens Partner Program and we look forward to working with them as they roll out their ‘TrueFLEX visualized by NanoLumens’ flexible LED displays,” said “NanoLumens has invested millions of dollars and man hours in the development of pioneering innovations that have been justly recognized by the United States Patent Office, and our new relationship with PixelFLEX works to the benefit of everyone.”

The NanoLumens Partner Program encompasses an exclusive stable of integration partners with extensive LED display installation experience that receive hands-on training with NanoLumens experts. Whether part of the growing preferred dealer network or a member of the elite Preferred Partner Program, each dealer carries the same commitment to bold innovation as NanoLumens.