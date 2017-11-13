Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Anders Pettersson, Board Member of ZetaDisplay AB (publ), has acquired 50,000 ordinary shares for approximately SEK 950.000.

This acquisition makes Anders Pettersson‘s ownership total 1.136.702 ordinary shares and 115.114 preference shares, equivalent to 6,3 % of the capital and 6,0 % of the votes.

ZetaDisplay is a supplier of Digital Signage to major retail chains and the service industry on the European market. Its headquarters are located in Sweden with sales offices in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since April 2011, the company’s shares have been traded on NASDAQ First North Premier under the ticker name ZETA. The Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank.