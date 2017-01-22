Maddie Cotterill

Our monthly CEO Spotlight series continues into 2017 with Paul Whitehead, IDS Canada. That interview with him is already out in print in DOOH INSIGHTS: Volume 5 – made widely available in London and during New York Digital Signage Week, it’s next available to all conference attendees at #dse2017.

All of our other CEO Spotlights are available online (click here), as well as in print: –

DOOH INSIGHTS: Volume 5 has already seen massive distributions to all the industry agencies and media owners in London, as well as at, all of the various UK media owner’s October upfront and launch events AND across New York during New York Digital Signage Week. The next time you will be able to physically get your hands on a copy will be by attending a conference during #dse2017.